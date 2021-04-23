IPL 2021 PBKS vs MI Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch

IPL 2021 PBKS vs MI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Punjab have flattered to deceive after a winning start. Being shot out for 120 by Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday hinted at bigger problems for the KL Rahul-led team, which has more than one issue to resolve, especially its composition. Mumbai Indians would be aiming to address their batting woes to achieve consistency. The MI bowlers have more often than not risen to the occasion and won matches for the team. However, they couldn’t do so against Delhi and would like the batters to put up bigger scores for them to do the job.

What time will the IPL 2021 match between PBKS vs MI begin?

The IPL 2021 match between PBKS vs MI will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday. The toss is at 7 PM IST.

Which channel will telecast IPL 2021 match between PBKS vs MI in India?

The IPL 2021 match PBKS vs MI will be telecast by the Star Sports network on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between PBKS vs MI?

The IPL 2021 match PBKS vs MI can be streamed live on Hotstar and Star Sports Network’s platforms. You can catch live updates on indianexpress.com.