Sunday, September 12, 2021
Must Read

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni gets the cheer, Sachin Tendulkar set for reunion

MS Dhoni, who is currently with his IPL team Chennai Super Kings, will be the mentor of the Indian side for the T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman in October-November this year.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: September 12, 2021 8:18:13 pm
dhoni, sachinMS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar will play their part for CSK and MI respectively in IPL 2021.

It has been almost a month since the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings arrived in the UAE for the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season.

Season 14, which was postponed in May in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, is all set to resume on September 19 in Dubai when Chennai Super Kings face Mumbai Indians.

Thirteen matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and eight in Abu Dhabi.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As we build-up to the tournament, Dhoni is the cynosure of all eyes and he continues to get rousing receptions wherever he goes.

The 40-year-old, who is currently with his IPL team Chennai Super Kings, will be the mentor of the Indian side for the T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman in October-November this year.

Meanwhile, the group of Moeen Ali Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shardul Thakur arrived in Dubai to join the CSK squad on Saturday night while Sam Curran will join them in a couple of days.

Elsewhere, Sachin Tendulkar is set to join the Mumbai Indians’ camp. He will have to serve 6-day isolation period in his room.Tendulkar, who has been MI’s icon since his retirement, will have to serve a 6-day isolation period before he meets the players and other coaches.

Incidentally, the legendary Indian batsman will be working with his son, Arjun Tendulkar, in the MI camp. The left-arm pacer had joined MI in the IPL 2021 auction.

