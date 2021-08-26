IPL 2021: Tim Southee replaces Pat Cummins in KKR

Two-time IPL Champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, on Thursday announced that New Zealand pacer Tim Southee will replace Australian pace sensation Pat Cummins for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. Cummins made himself unavailable for the season for personal reasons.

Southee comes in with a vast experience of 305 international games for the Kiwis with 603 wickets. Brendon McCullum, head coach of KKR said, “We are delighted to have Southee in our ranks. He is a proven match-winner and a welcome addition to the already strong pace attack of KKR.”

“With Cummins being unavailable we wanted to add experience and leadership to our bowling group and Southee is the ideal man for the job.”

KKR will resume its campaign by playing against the RCB at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on 20th of September.

Player replacements for RCB, RR, PK and KKR

Ahead of the resumption of the VIVO IPL 2021 in the United Arab Emirates on September 19, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) announced replacements in their respective squads for the remainder of the season.

RCB have brought in Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga as replacement for Australia’s Adam Zampa. In the recent three-match T20I series against India in Sri Lanka, Hasaranga bagged a total of 7 wickets, including a 4-wicket haul in the final T20I. Other replacements for RCB are Dushmantha Chameera for Daniel Sams, left-arm quick George Garton for Kane Richardson and Tim David for New Zealand’s Finn Allen.

Meanwhile, RR have brought in New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips as a replacement for England’s Jofra Archer. Phillips has so far played 25 T20Is and has 506 runs against his name. He has scored a hundred and 2 half centuries and has a strike-rate of 149.70. South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi will replace Andrew Tye in the Rajasthan Royals squad.

PBKS have signed Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis for Riley Meredith. Ellis recently was in the limelight following his hat-trick on international debut against Bangladesh earlier this month. The right-arm pacer is also one of the reserve players in Australia’s 2021 T20I World Cup squad. PBKS have also picked England leg-spinner Adil Rashid to replace Jhye Richardson.