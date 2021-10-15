IPL 2021 Final: MS Dhoni becomes first player to captain 300 T20 matches

MS Dhoni became the first player to captain in 300 T20 games on Friday.

Dhoni achieved this feat when he captained Chennai Super Kings in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Stadium in UAE. Daren Sammy is a distant second with 208 and no one else has passed 200.

It was Kolkata Knight Riders who won the toss and elected to field against Chennai Super Kings in the final.

While Dhoni is playing his 300th T20 game (all formats) as captain, KKR will get a boost from the fact that they have won their last six games where they have chased targets.

“It’s been a long time. We started T20 in around 2005-06 and most of the games have been franchise cricket and in the last five years there have been a lot of T20 games in international cricket as well,” Dhoni said at the toss.

The 40-year-old former India captain, playing his 10th IPL final (ninth for CSK as captain), has led the ‘Yellow Brigade’ in 214 games across 12 editions that they have taken part out of the 14 IPL seasons.

He has also led Rising Pune Supergiants during one IPL season apart from leading India in six T20 World Cups.

His crowning glory would certainly be leading India to T20 World Cup title in South Africa back in 2007.

Before that tournament, India had played only one T20I in 2006 in South Africa of which Dhoni was a part.

The Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt./wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (capt.), Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy.