Monday, September 13, 2021
IPL 2021: Ben Dwarshuis replaces Chris Woakes in Delhi Capitals squad

Dwarshuis, who was also part of the erstwhile Kings XI Punjab side in the IPL earlier, will be joining the Delhi Capitals team bio-bubble in the UAE soon.

By: Sports Desk |
September 13, 2021 1:46:04 pm
Chris Woakes last played a T20I for England in 2015. (AP)

Uncapped Australian fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis was on Monday named as Chris Woakes’ replacement in the Delhi Capitals squad for the second half of the Indian Premier League starting here on September 19.

Dwarshuis has scalped 100 wickets in 82 T20 matches at an average of 23.73. The 27-year-old, who plays for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League, is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the history of the tournament with 85 wickets in 69 matches.

Delhi Capitals are currently leading the standings with 12 points from eight games.

