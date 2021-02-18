IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris becomes most expensive player in auction history

Chris Morris in action for Rajasthan Royals in an earlier edition of IPL. (File)

South-African all-rounder Chris Morris became the costliest player in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Thursday when Rajasthan Royals snapped him up for Rs 16.25 crore.

The 33-year-old was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore after the IPL 2020 season.

Earlier, Yuvraj Singh was the costliest-ever buy in auction history as he was bought for Rs 16 crore by Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2015. Following the former India all-rounder are Pat Cummins (Rs 15.5 crore, 2020) and Ben Stokes (14.5 crore, 2017).

Morris has played 70 IPL matches for 80 wickets at an economy of 7.81, apart from 551 runs at a strike rate above 157.

Chris Morris has beaten all of them. This record is going to stay for a long time! #IPLAuction #IPL2021Auction — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) February 18, 2021

That’s officially the HIGHEST bid ever in IPL history! For Chris Morris. 16.25 CR #IPLAuction @rajasthanroyals @Tipo_Morris — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) February 18, 2021

On the other hand, IPL’s perennial under-performer Glenn Maxwell once again fetched big money at the auction with Royal Challengers Bangalore bidding a whopping Rs 14.25 crore to secure his services.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali also went for a high price of Rs 7 crore to Chennai Super Kings. Both Maxwell and Moeen had base prices of Rs 2 crore.

In contrast, Australian Steve Smith, who was released by Rajasthan Royals, was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.20 crore, only Rs 20 lakh more than his base price.