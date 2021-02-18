scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 18, 2021
Latest news

IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris becomes most expensive player in auction history

Prior to Chris Morris, Yuvraj Singh was the costliest-ever buy in auction history as he was bought for Rs 16 crore by Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2015.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: February 18, 2021 4:27:39 pm
Chris Morris in action for Rajasthan Royals in an earlier edition of IPL. (File)

South-African all-rounder Chris Morris became the costliest player in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Thursday when Rajasthan Royals snapped him up for Rs 16.25 crore.

The 33-year-old was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore after the IPL 2020 season.

Earlier, Yuvraj Singh was the costliest-ever buy in auction history as he was bought for Rs 16 crore by Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2015. Following the former India all-rounder are Pat Cummins (Rs 15.5 crore, 2020) and Ben Stokes (14.5 crore, 2017).

Morris has played 70 IPL matches for 80 wickets at an economy of 7.81, apart from 551 runs at a strike rate above 157.

On the other hand, IPL’s perennial under-performer Glenn Maxwell once again fetched big money at the auction with Royal Challengers Bangalore bidding a whopping Rs 14.25 crore to secure his services.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali also went for a high price of Rs 7 crore to Chennai Super Kings. Both Maxwell and Moeen had base prices of Rs 2 crore.

In contrast, Australian Steve Smith, who was released by Rajasthan Royals, was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.20 crore, only Rs 20 lakh more than his base price.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India keep WTC final dream alive as England trip on Chepauk
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Feb 18: Latest News