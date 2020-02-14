IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore unveil new logo

Royal Challengers Bangalore finished last on the points table in IPL 2019. (PTI Photo) Royal Challengers Bangalore finished last on the points table in IPL 2019. (PTI Photo)

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have unveiled their new logo. This ends speculation over the change of identity of the Bengaluru-based franchise, which had started earlier this week when all the social media handles of RCB went blank.

THIS IS IT. The moment you’ve been waiting for. New Decade, New RCB, New Logo! #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/miROfcrpvo — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 14, 2020

Noted RCB players and cricket analysts had expressed concern after RCB’s social media handles went blank on Wednesday evening, including Twitter and Facebook. While its Twitter account only read: Royal Challengers, the Facebook account was without a logo but had Bangalore in its name.

Speaking on the launch of the new visual identity, Sanjeev Churiwala, Chairman of RCB, said “The idea behind the design of the new brand identity to give our rampant lion a contemporary makeover. The elements in the logo is a commitment to continuously entertain and engage with fans who are the force behind Royal Challengers Bangalore.”

“We believe a change in identity for the club was necessary to effectively live and breathe this vision and celebrate the passion for cricket and playing bold.”

Embodying the bold pride and the challenger spirit, we have unleashed the rampant lion returning him to the Royal lineage. New Decade, New RCB, and this is our new logo #PlayBold #NewDecadeNewRCB pic.twitter.com/bdf1kvXYUl — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 14, 2020

RCB had recently inked a new a three-year sponsorship deal ahead of IPL 2020 with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd. The Bangalore based franchise announced a three-year partnership with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, popularly known as Muthoot Blue.

The partnership of title sponsor for RCB includes the “jersey-front” logo placement, which will be prominent on the playing and training jersey, in-stadium integration at home matches, digital and other highly visible media platforms, the franchise announced on Tuesday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd