Karnataka seeks Centre’s advice on holding RCB’s IPL matches in Bengaluru

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to begin on March 29 and the Karnataka government has sought advice from the central government on whether matches should be held in state capital Bengaluru, given the spread of the coronavirus.

“I have written to the Centre saying that IPL matches are scheduled to be held in Karnataka. We have mentioned in the letter that neighbouring Maharashtra has already taken a decision in this regard. We are awaiting Centre’s guidance on what action should be taken,” said Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said,

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar said, “The decision taken by the Maharashtra government will be taken into consideration by us before we make a final call.”

The Karnataka government reported three fresh cases of people testing postive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said four persons had tested positive in the state so far — a 46-year-old software engineer who tested positive on Monday, over a week after he returned from the US via Dubai; his wife and daughter; and a 50-year-old man who returned from the US via London.

What India’s cricketing body had said earlier

BCCI officials held a teleconference with their Sports Ministry counterparts last week to seek advice on the health impact ahead of the IPL, which begins on March 29. They were subsequently directed to the health ministry.

Experts have advised a reduction in mass gatherings to avoid the spread of the virus. “If people do not go to watch the games, it affects the IPL’s significance and revenues. So spectator control is one issue that BCCI is facing,” a source told The Indian Express.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had earlier said that all precautionary measures will be taken so that the players and the spectators don’t get infected with the virus, adding that a medical team is looking at finer details.

Nepal’s Everest Premier League was postponed after a government directive to refrain from mass gatherings amid fears about the transmission of COVID-19.

