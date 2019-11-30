Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Rajasthan Royals call England pacer George Garton for trial before IPL auction

George Garton, a 22-year-old from England whose bowling reminds many of Mitchell Johnson, will begin his trial with IPL side Rajasthan Royals on December 3. He was named the Bowler of the Tournament in the Abu Dhabi T10 League this year.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: November 30, 2019 3:11:10 pm
George Garton (22) of Sussex was the highest wicket-taker at the recent Abu Dhabi T10 League. (Twitter/SussexCC)

IPL side Rajasthan Royals have called 22-year-old left arm pacer George Garton for a four-day trial ahead of the IPL auction. Garton, who is considered to be one of the most promising fast bowlers in England and has often been compared to Mitchell Johnson, will begin his trial on December 3.

“It’s obviously an amazing opportunity and I’m very grateful to be given the chance to go over there and show them what I can do.” Garton was quoted as saying in a press release by Sussex, Garton’s domestic side in England.

Also Read | List of players traded in IPL transfer window

“The IPL is the biggest franchise T20 competition in the world so to have interest from a team like Rajasthan is a big confidence boost and I’m very excited to get out there,” Garton added.

Garton was named the Bowler of the Tournament in the recent Abu Dhabi T10 League, in which he was the highest wicket taker.

Garton’s trial will be held in Nagpur from December 3. The IPL auction will take place on December 19. Rajasthan Royals will be looking for a replacement for Oshane Thomas, who was released earlier this year.

Garton had been called up to the England Ashes side in 2017 as injury cover.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Real Kashmir relish homecoming in Srinagar by beating champions Chennai City
Real Kashmir relish homecoming in Srinagar by beating champions Chennai City
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Dec 28: Latest News