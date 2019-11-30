Rajasthan Royals call England pacer George Garton for trial before IPL auction

George Garton (22) of Sussex was the highest wicket-taker at the recent Abu Dhabi T10 League. (Twitter/SussexCC) George Garton (22) of Sussex was the highest wicket-taker at the recent Abu Dhabi T10 League. (Twitter/SussexCC)

IPL side Rajasthan Royals have called 22-year-old left arm pacer George Garton for a four-day trial ahead of the IPL auction. Garton, who is considered to be one of the most promising fast bowlers in England and has often been compared to Mitchell Johnson, will begin his trial on December 3.

“To have interest from a team like Rajasthan is a big confidence boost.” 🤩 Good luck to @George_Garton, who has earned a trial with IPL side @RajasthanRoyals: — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) November 30, 2019

“It’s obviously an amazing opportunity and I’m very grateful to be given the chance to go over there and show them what I can do.” Garton was quoted as saying in a press release by Sussex, Garton’s domestic side in England.

“The IPL is the biggest franchise T20 competition in the world so to have interest from a team like Rajasthan is a big confidence boost and I’m very excited to get out there,” Garton added.

Garton was named the Bowler of the Tournament in the recent Abu Dhabi T10 League, in which he was the highest wicket taker.

Garton’s trial will be held in Nagpur from December 3. The IPL auction will take place on December 19. Rajasthan Royals will be looking for a replacement for Oshane Thomas, who was released earlier this year.

Garton had been called up to the England Ashes side in 2017 as injury cover.

