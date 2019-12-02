IPL 2020 Player Auction: 971 players register, 1 from USA

IPL 2020 player auction set to take place in Kolkata on 19th December 2019. (Source: IPL) IPL 2020 player auction set to take place in Kolkata on 19th December 2019. (Source: IPL)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) player registration closed on November 30 with 971 players (713 Indian and 258 overseas players) signing up to be a part of the IPL 2020 player auction set to take place in Kolkata on December 19, 2019.

Aiming to fill up the available 73 spots are 215 capped players, 754 uncapped and 2 players from Associate Nations.

· Capped Indian (19 players)

· Uncapped Indian (634 players)

· Uncapped Indians who have played at least 1 IPL match (60 players)

· Capped International (196 players)

· Uncapped International (60 players)

· Associate (2 players)

Franchises will now have time until 5:00 PM IST, Monday, 9th December to submit their shortlist of players that will make up the final IPL 2020 Player Auction list.

Hugh Edmeades will once again be the auctioneer.

This IPL auction will be mostly be about teams filling up the gaps and hiring back-ups. With the IPL capping squad strength at 25, only 73 slots remain for the eight franchises to fill up. Out of these, up to 29 can be overseas players.

The country-wise breakdown of 258 overseas players is listed below:

