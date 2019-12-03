IPL Auction 2020: Mitchell Starc opts out yet again, Glenn Maxwell back in auction pool

Mitchell Starc did not play IPL 2017. (Source: BCCI) Mitchell Starc did not play IPL 2017. (Source: BCCI)

Mitchell Starc has removed his name from the auctions of IPL 2020, he mentioned the reason that he wants to focus more on red ball cricket and wants to be fit for his country.

In the 2018 IPL auction, Starc was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders. However, he could not play for the Kolkata based franchise as he was sidelined from the entire tournament with injury.

Starc last featured in the league in 2015, when he represented Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell and Chris Lynn are among seven players who have put their names into the auction pool.

Both the players have listed their base price at the maximum of Rs 2 crore (USD 279,000 approx).

The Indian Premier League (IPL) player registration closed on November 30 with 971 players (713 Indian and 258 overseas players) signing up to be a part of the IPL 2020 player auction set to take place in Kolkata on December 19, 2019.

Aiming to fill up the available 73 spots are 215 capped players, 754 uncapped and 2 players from Associate Nations.

