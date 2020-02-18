IPL 2020 full schedule, fixtures, start date, timings, venues; MI take on CSK in IPL opener

Mumbai Indians won the IPL 2019 title after beating Chennai Super Kings by one run. (Source: IPL) Mumbai Indians won the IPL 2019 title after beating Chennai Super Kings by one run. (Source: IPL)

IPL 2020 Schedule, Fixtures, Venue, Start Date, Match Timings: The Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) announced the full schedule of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Tuesday. The 13th season of the cash-rich league will kick off with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the runner-ups of the previous season, Chennai Super Kings on March 29 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

This year’s IPL will only have six games in the afternoon (double-headers) in a schedule spread across 56 days. The dates and venues of eliminator, three qualifiers and the final have not been released yet.

