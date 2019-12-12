IPL 2020 Auction: Overseas players for whom teams could break the bank

Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan and Alex Carey could be some of the overseas players most in demand at the IPL auction on December 19. Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan and Alex Carey could be some of the overseas players most in demand at the IPL auction on December 19.

The 2020 IPL auction, which is set to be held in Kolkata on December 19, is set to see some intense bidding wars.

A total of 332 players have been shortlisted in the auction pool, depending on lists of names sent by the 8 teams. A total of 73 spots will be filled through the December 19 auction. The final list has been trimmed down from the initial batch of 971 players.

Here are the 10 biggest overseas names in the auction pool who could attract the most interest:

Eoin Morgan

England skipper Eoin Morgan (File Photo) England skipper Eoin Morgan (File Photo)

England’s limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan, who has established his reputation as one of the most destructive power hitters, should be one of the most in-demand players in the IPL 2020 auction. Morgan’s last stint in the IPL was in 2017 when he was part of Kings XI Punjab.

The 32-year-old, who went unsold in the IPL 2018 auction, has represented Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past, but hasn’t had too much success. All of that could change this season.

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins bowls during the ODI World Cup (File Photo/AP) Pat Cummins bowls during the ODI World Cup (File Photo/AP)

Australia’s Pat Cummins has emerged as one of the leading pacers in contemporary cricket over the last few years, not to mention his prowess with the bat in the lower order.

Cummins was first exposed to top level cricket with Kolkata Knight Riders, where he was till 2015. However, the talented pacer did not get many opportunities to earn his place in the playing XI. In 2015, he had a respectable year with Delhi Daredevils. Since then, his stock has only grown.

Tom Banton

Tom Banton bats in the T10 League (File Photo) Tom Banton bats in the T10 League (File Photo)

Tom Banton could just be the most exciting batting talent to burst onto the stage in the last few years. Banton, who made his international debut earlier this month and just turned 21, but is already a hot property for T20 franchises around the world.

Banton has made jaws drop in several T20 leagues this year with inventive shots – the hockey-style reverse slaps and the scoop deserving particular mention – and an incredible volume of runs.

Sam Curran

Sam Curran (File Photo) Sam Curran (File Photo)

England all-rounder Sam Curran – and his brother Tom Curran – should also be hot property when the auction begins in Kolkata on December 19. Both Currans – though lacking the express pace of some of their England colleagues – are skilful T20 bowlers and handy with the bat in the lower order.

Sam was the most expensive overseas buy at the IPL 2019 auction, but was released by Kings XI Punjab ahead of this year’s auction. He made 95 runs from 9 matches at a strike rate of 172.72 and took 10 wickets at a strike rate of 19.80 last season, ample proof that teams will be bidding for him again.

Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn bats for KKR in the 2019 IPL (File Photo) Chris Lynn bats for KKR in the 2019 IPL (File Photo)

Chris Lynn was released by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of this year’s auction, but his form since then might have given the team reason to rethink their decision. Playing in the recent T10 League in Abu Dhabi, he almost became the first batsman to score a T10 century.

Last season, Lynn made more than 400 runs at a healthy strike rate in excess of 140.

Even Yuvraj Singh joked that he would send a message to KKR co-owner Shahrukh Khan about the ‘bad call’ the team made in not retaining Lynn.

Sheldon Cottrell

West Indies’ Sheldon Cottrell celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq during the World Cup (Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff) West Indies’ Sheldon Cottrell celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq during the World Cup (Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff)

Sheldon Cottrell has emerged as one of the most exciting pace bowling talents in international cricket in recent times. What might make IPL franchises go for him – with several established pacers not having enjoyed the best of IPL stints – is the fact that Cottrell does not depend on express pace.

He has many variations in his kitty, and also bowls a mean yorker. The angle of his deliveries, coupled with his slingy left-arm action, also poses a challenge to batsmen.

Alex Carey

Alex Carey bats for Australia in the 2019 World Cup (File Photo) Alex Carey bats for Australia in the 2019 World Cup (File Photo)

Alex Carey was one of the finds of the 2019 ODI World Cup. Though his position in the batting order meant he did not enjoy much time in the sun, he was responsible for bailing Australia out of trouble several times.

Carey was Australia’s fourth highest scorer in the World Cup. Moreover, he was the second most successful wicketkeeper in the World Cup, only behind New Zealand’s Tom Latham.

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell. (PTI) Glenn Maxwell. (PTI)

After a break to handle mental health issues, Glenn Maxwell is set to return from his sabbatical taken in IPL 2020. Maxwell was an integral part of the Kings XI Punjab setup between 2014 and 2017, though he has not reached the same heights for other franchises.

Maxwell is someone who can make things happen. He is an able batsman in the middle order and is a livewire in the inner circle when fielding. He can also chip in with an over or two in the middle.

David Miller

David Miller. (Source: BCCI) David Miller. (Source: BCCI)

David Miller has been one of the batting mainstays for Kings XI Punjab over the past eight seasons, scoring 1850 runs in 79 games at a strike rate of 138.78.

He was released by KXIP this year, but his form in the Mzansi Super League – South Africa’s equivalent of the IPL – has been impressive. In four matches, his scores have been 23, 45, 26* and 50*.

Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes celebrates during the ODI World Cup final (File Photo) Chris Woakes celebrates during the ODI World Cup final (File Photo)

Chris Woakes has played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past, but hasn’t tasted too much success. However, he has been a key part of the rampaging England side this year.

Also, his skills with the bat will be useful for sides that need a No. 8 option who can bat.

