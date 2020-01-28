North & East vs South & West: Kohli, Dhoni, Rohit to play in one team for All-Star match

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni could play in the same team. (Source: IPL) IPL 2020: Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni could play in the same team. (Source: IPL)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness an All-star match for the first time in this season.

It will be a one-off fixture, comprising players from all the eight franchises, and will be held three days before the IPL’s opening match.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo the two teams for the all-star match will be formed by four franchises in the north and east of India – Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders and four will be teams from the south and west – Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

However, no venue has been selected for the match.

On Monday, the Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council decided against changing timings of the night games from 8 pm to 7.30 pm despite pressure from a few stakeholders.

“There will be no change in the timing of IPL night games. It will start from 8 pm like earlier years. There was discussion about 7.30 pm but it’s not happening,” BCCI president Sourav Ganguly told reporters after the meeting.

“We will have only five doubleheaders (4 pm and 8 pm) this time,” Ganguly said.

“IPL final will be held in Mumbai,” Ganguly said.

