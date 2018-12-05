IPL 2019: Ryan Harris replaces Venkatesh Prasad as Kings XI Punjab’s bowling coach

Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday appointed former Australia fast bowler Ryan Harris as the new bowling coach on Wednesday, replacing the former Indian seamer Venkatesh Prasad, who assumed the duties during the last season of Indian Premier League. The Mohali-based franchise further announced that former New Zealand batsman Craig McMillan will take on the fielding coach responsibilities.

Speaking to the reporters, the newly appointed KXIP head coach Mike Hesson said, “Having quality coaches like Harris and McMillan will be a great asset to the team. They have both performed as players on the big stage and have made the transition into quality coaches. They will be excellent additions to the coaching team.”

Apart from Harris and McMillan, KXIP have also brought in other changes in the team structure, which includes Brett Harrop as physio, Sridharan Sriram as batting coach and Prasanna Raman as high-performance coach.

The franchise had a poor season last year, in which they started off well, but ended up finishing at the 7th position in the table. After the tournament, coach Brad Hodge, who initially signed a two-year-deal was let go by the franchise and was replaced by the former New Zealand coach Hesson. Hodge was followed by Virender Sehwag, who resigned as the Mentor and Head of Cricketing Operations, and Prasad, who resigned as the bowling coach.

Harris, has already played 37 IPL matches, in which he has taken 45 wickets at an average of 23.27 and an economy rate of 7.55. He also played for KXIP for three years between 2011 and 2013.