IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP Live Streaming: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, TV Channel, time in IST

IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: With Mike Hesson taking over as coach and Steve Smith back in action, Rajasthan Royals will be hoping to utilise the big sums of money they spent at the auctions when they face Kings XI Punjab in their opening clash in Jaipur on Monday. Rajasthan Royals have an outstanding record in IPL matches at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur; their win-loss record reads: won – 29, lost – 11. Kings XI Punjab have never won a match in five visits to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Ravichandran Ashwin-led Punjab side would rely heavily on their openers Chris Gayle and KL Rahul to provide them a fiery start and if swashbuckling West Indian opener happens to be in his elements, the Kings XI may be able to draw the first blood. Skipper Ashwin would be desperate to prove that he can still make a difference in this format.

When is the IPL match between RR and KXIP?

The IPL match between RR and KXIP will take place on Monday, March 25, 2019.

Where is the IPL match between RR and KXIP?

The IPL match between RR and KXIP will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

What time does the IPL match between RR and KXIP begin?

The IPL match between RR and KXIP will begin at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL match between RR and KXIP?

The IPL match between RR and KXIP will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the IPL match between RR and KXIP?

The live stream of the IPL match between RR and KXIP will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.