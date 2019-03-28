RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Updates: Bangalore win toss, elect to field

IPL 2019 RCB vs MI Live Cricket Score Online: Two star-studded teams Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians clash against each other at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday in hope of their first win this Indian Premier League season. World’s best ODI batsman Virat Kohli takes guard against the world’s best ODI bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who made quick recovery after injuring his shoulder in the last match. Mumbai will also be boosted by the availability of Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga. Yuvraj Singh will also be in focus after the 37-year-old started the season on a classy note hitting a sublime half-century against Delhi Capitals.

IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.