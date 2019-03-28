RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Updates: Bangalore win toss, elect to fieldhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/ipl-2019-royal-challengers-bangalore-mumbai-indians-rcb-vs-mi-live-cricket-score-updates-5647271/
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Updates: Bangalore win toss, elect to field
IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs MI Live Cricket Score Online Today Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians clash against each other at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.
IPL 2019 RCB vs MI Live Cricket Score Online: Two star-studded teams Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians clash against each other at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday in hope of their first win this Indian Premier League season. World’s best ODI batsman Virat Kohli takes guard against the world’s best ODI bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who made quick recovery after injuring his shoulder in the last match. Mumbai will also be boosted by the availability of Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga. Yuvraj Singh will also be in focus after the 37-year-old started the season on a classy note hitting a sublime half-century against Delhi Capitals.
IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.
Live Blog
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Updates in Tamil, Malayalam
Toss
RCB win toss and elect to bowl against visitors MI.
RCB vs MI LIVE
Royal Challengers Bangalore clash with Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Both teams will be eager to register their first win of the IPL and the onus will be on Kohli and Rohit, both of who failed with the bat in their respective opening matches. Follow this page for live score and updates of the match.
Squads
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Lasith Malinga, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav and Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper).
Royal Challenegers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), A. B. de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Kulwant Khejroliya, Moeen Ali, Md. Siraj, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Parthiv Patel, Navdeep Saini, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Shivam Dube, Prayas Ray Barman, Shimron Hetmyer, Akshdeep Nath, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Heinrich Klaasen, Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Devdutt Padikkal.
Toss
RCB win toss and elect to bowl against visitors MI.
RCB vs MI LIVE
Royal Challengers Bangalore clash with Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Both teams will be eager to register their first win of the IPL and the onus will be on Kohli and Rohit, both of who failed with the bat in their respective opening matches. Follow this page for live score and updates of the match.