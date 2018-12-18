IPL 2019 Player Auction Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Live TV Coverage of IPL 2019 players auction

IPL 2019 Player Auction Live Streaming: A total of 351 cricketers, including 228 Indians, will go under the hammer at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 auction. The 346 cricketers listed for the auction will be divided into three categories- batsman, bowler, and all-rounder. The event will be held in Jaipur and is expected to start at 3:30 PM.

Around 1003 players had initially registered for the auction but the final list was trimmed to 346 after the submission by the eight franchises. The highest base price for the auction is Rs 2 crore and only nine players are in the top bracket. No Indian players feature in the marquee list.

When is the IPL 2019 auction?

The Indian Premier League 2019 auction will take place on Tuesday, December 18, 2018.

Where is the IPL 2019 auction venue?

The Indian Premier League 2019 auction will be held in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

What time will the IPL 2019 auction take place?

The Indian Premier League 2019 auction will start at 1530 hours IST.

Which channel will broadcast the IPL 2019 auction?

The IPL 2019 auction will broadcast on Star Sports Network. The coverage will be spread across Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star 1 Sports Telugu, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the IPL 2019 auction?

IPL 2019 auction live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the LIVE UPDATES of the auction on indianexpress.com.