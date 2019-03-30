IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, DC vs KKR Live Score Online: Kolkata look to take unbeaten run to away venues

IPL 2019 DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online: Delhi Capitals take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their second home match of the season. They fell to a six-wicket loss against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their previous home game but preceding that was a comprehensive 37-run win over Mumbai Indians.
Delhi’s win against Mumbai was powered by Rishabh Pant’s blinder of an innings. The Capitals would be hoping that the young wicketkeeper can play an innings as effective as that one in the final overs so as to nullify the threat that Andre Russell carries. Russell’s death over antics with the bat has been one of the main reasons behind KKR’s two wins thus far.
Rain watch
There were intermittent showers in Delhi hours before the match but it seems to be all clear now. Toss should be on time.
So brutal was Andre Russell with the bat in the two matches that KKR have played thus far that any team facing them now would be legitimately making plans for when the big West Indies all rounder comes to the crease. But DC have a weapon up their sleeves themselves - Rishabh Pant, who blew Mumbai Indians out of their own home ground in their season opener.