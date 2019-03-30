IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, DC vs KKR Live Score Online: Kolkata look to take unbeaten run to away venues

Toggle Menu
IPL 2019 Live Score Online, DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score streaming Online Today Match: Kolkata Knight Riders have started their season with two wins on the trot and will be looking to keep up that momentum.

IPL 2019, DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals were beaten by Chennai Super Kings in their first home match. (Image Source: IPL website)

IPL 2019 DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online: Delhi Capitals take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their second home match of the season. They fell to a six-wicket loss against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their previous home game but preceding that was a comprehensive 37-run win over Mumbai Indians.

Delhi’s win against Mumbai was powered by Rishabh Pant’s blinder of an innings. The Capitals would be hoping that the young wicketkeeper can play an innings as effective as that one in the final overs so as to nullify the threat that Andre Russell carries. Russell’s death over antics with the bat has been one of the main reasons behind KKR’s two wins thus far.

Live Blog

IPL 2019 DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online: Follow in Bengali

Rain watch

There were intermittent showers in Delhi hours before the match but it seems to be all clear now. Toss should be on time. 

Hello and welcome!

So brutal was Andre Russell with the bat in the two matches that KKR have played thus far that any team facing them now would be legitimately making plans for when the big West Indies all rounder comes to the crease. But DC have a weapon up their sleeves themselves - Rishabh Pant, who blew Mumbai Indians out of their own home ground in their season opener. 

IPL 2019 DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online: Likely XIs:

Delhi Capitals Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (C), Colin Ingram, Rishabh Pant (wk), Chris Morris, Sandeep Lamichhane, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik (C & WK), Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna

