IPL 2019 Schedule, Fixtures, Start Date, Timings, Venue: BCCI announce provisional schedule; CSK to play RCB in opener

The BCCI on Tuesday announced the schedule for the upcoming 2019 season of Indian Premier League. As per the list of the fixtures, the defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening contest in the opening contest on March 23, 2019, at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Chennai.

With the Election Commission of India not yet revealing the dates of the General Elections, the current schedule is a provisional one and could see a few changes according to the elections schedule. The BCCI, in January, had announced that the tournament will take place in India.

A total of 17 matches will be played during this 2 weeks period across the 8 home venues of the respective franchises.

Here is the full schedule:

Saturday, March 23:

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 8pm IST in Chennai

Sunday, March 24:

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 4pm IST in Kolkata

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at 8pm IST in Delhi

Monday, March 25:

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab at 8pm IST in Jaipur

Tuesday, March 26:

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings at 8pm IST in Delhi

Wednesday, March 27:

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab at 8pm IST in Kolkata

Thursday, March 28:

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians at 8pm IST in Bengaluru

Friday, March 29:

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals at 8pm IST in Hyderabad

Saturday, March 30:

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians at 4pm IST in Mohali

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 8pm IST in Delhi

Sunday, March 31:

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 4pm IST in Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals at 8pm IST in Chennai

Monday, April 1:

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals at 8pm IST in Mohali

Tuesday, April 2:

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 8pm IST in Jaipur

Wednesday, April 3:

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings at 8pm IST in Mumbai

Thursday, April 4:

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 8pm IST in Delhi

Friday, April 5:

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 8pm IST in Bengaluru