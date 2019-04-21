IPL 2019, DC vs KXIP: Have to prove myself every time I get chance, says teenager Sandeep Lamichhane

Nepal’s teenage spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, who plays for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, said that he makes the most of every opportunity he gets and has to prove himself everytime.

After Lamichhane’s three crucial wickets helped his side beat Kings XI Punjab at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday, the 18-year old said at the post-match press conference, “I have always wanted to do my job. I have to prove myself every time I get my chance. Sometimes it feels disappointing (being not picked in the playing XI), but at the end of the day, you need good reserves and I think they have got much more knowledge on cricket.”

“They have plans in their minds and that’s why they chose different playing XIs. You just need to keep improving,” said Lamichhane, who also claimed the crucial wicket of Chris Gayle.

Speaking on the Feroz Shah pitch, the Nepal spinner said, “Pitch was good today, it was turning a bit at the start but after that it was coming nicely onto the bat. The poor bowling today was due to dew factor and it was really wet and hard to grip. Pretty happy with the pitch, it will be a good game if we get these kinds of wickets, but there was dew and that was the main factor tonight. Gripping was difficult, but there was turn on the pitch.”

On Gayle’s wicket, he added, “I think yes, probably, it was a much-needed wicket for us. Chris Gayle was looking in good form and he hit 70 runs in 35 or 36 odd balls, he was in brilliant touch. Anywhere you bowled he was just smashing all over the ground. And getting those two wickets in the 13th over, it was really good for us.”

Destiny is in our own hands, says KXIP coach Hesson

Praising his side for a good performance despite losing fifth match in 10 outings, KXIP coach Mike Hesson said, “We played good cricket and there was probably only one game, in which we were a bit disappointing, and that was against RCB when we were below our own standards, but outside of that we have actually played very well, I think.”

“The destiny is in our own hands and, when we come to the back end of the tournament, that’s what you want. And you know that if you play well you give yourself good chance of winning. We gave ourselves a decent chance tonight. And I am very proud in terms of the way we played in conditions that were challenging, the way we hung in there, was a good effort,” he added.

“It was a good score batting first, the ball was holding a bit, so I think the fact that we looked to attack early on because we knew it was going to get harder as the ball got older, 163, on this surface, was a decent score. But, obviously, dew was always going to be a main factor and that was something that was considered at the toss by both sides. We certainly didn’t get the hold in the wicket that we were hoping for. And I thought the way Shikhar (Dhawan) and Shreyas (Iyer) batted, they played low risk cricket and they played well.”

Praising Chris Gayle, whose efforts on Saturday at Kotla went in vain, Hesson said, “Chris is very unique in terms of the power that he has got, he was the one guy to take the game away from the opposition. Obviously, we also kept losing wickets, which made it difficult to push on. That’s why I thought the last partnership in the end, between Ashwin and Harpreet Brar, was very important for us.”