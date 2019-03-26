IPL 2019, DC vs CSK Match Highlights: Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets.

IPL 2019, DC vs CSK Match Highlights:
- Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to bat first. MS Dhoni said that CSK would have wanted to bowl first anyway so both teams were happy with the toss.
- Shikhar Dhawan was anchoring the innings as Delhi looked good for most of it. Around him, though, batsmen got starts but could never convert them into big totals. Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer were dismissed for 24 and 18 respectively.
- The turning point in the innings turned out to be the 16th over in which MS Dhoni introduced Dwayne Bravo. He got the wicket of Pant, who had raced to 25 off 13 balls and Colin Ingram in that over.
- Delhi crumbled after that. Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Keemo Paul and then Bravo got Dhawan out on 51. They ended their innings on 147/6. They were 118/2 after 15 overs.
- CSK had an eventful start to the chase largely thanks to Shane Watson. The big Australian all rounder did everything from hitting sixes and fours to picking beefs with the fast bowlers.
- He had run-ins with Ishant Sharma and Kagiso Rabada
- He was eventually dismissed by Amit Mishra
- However, Suresh Raina and Kedar Jadhav’s 18-run stand after that simply ended any chance for Delhi to claw back into the match
- Raina was eventually dismissed and MS Dhoni, who replaced him, slowed things down to a snail’s pace
- By the time the penultimate over came, CSK needed 11 runs to win off the last 12 balls. Jadhav was dismissed by Rabada off the first ball of the 20th over. He bowled two more dot balls but Dwayne Bravo finished it off with a four.