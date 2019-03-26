IPL 2019, DC vs CSK Live Streaming: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, TV channel, time in IST

IPL 2019, DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: It will be a clash between MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant as defending champions Chennai Super Kings face Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League encounter at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Tuesday. Pant has once again set the tone with a magnificent 78 off 27 balls in Delhi Capitals’ 37-run away win against Mumbai Indians. CSK also won their opening match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The nature of the Kotla track makes CSK favourites with their spin troika of Harbhajan Singh, Ravindra Jadeja and Imran Tahir having already hit the straps in the low-scoring opener against Virat Kohli’s RCB.

When and where to watch DC vs CSK

When is the IPL match between DC and CSK?

The IPL match between DC and CSK will take place on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

Where is the IPL match between DC and CSK?

The IPL match between DC and CSK will be played at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.

What time does the IPL match between DC and CSK begin?

The IPL match between DC and CSK will begin at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL match between DC and CSK?

The IPL match between DC and CSK will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the IPL match between DC and CSK?

The live stream of the IPL match between DC and CSK will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.