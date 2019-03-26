IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online, DC vs CSK Live Score: Capitals win toss, elect to bat first

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online, DC vs CSK Live Score: Capitals win toss, elect to bat firsthttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/ipl-2019-dc-vs-csk-delhi-capitals-vs-chennai-super-kings-live-score-streaming-5643966/
IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals take on Chennai Super Kings in the first second-round fixture of IPL 2019’s group stage. Rishabh Pant’s biltzkrieg in Mumbai helped the freshly renamed Capitals get off to a good start in the season. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, decimated Royal Challengers Bangalore in what turned out to be a dud of a season opener.
Delhi fans would be hoping that their team can continue on the momentum, although they would also know that in CSK they are facing formidable opponents. CSK were helped a lot by the pitch which MS Dhoni himself said was not upto the mark for a T20 match. It’ll be interesting to see what the Feroz Shah Kotla pitch has to offer.
20:00 PM Mar 26, 2019 ,Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Delhi Capitals
8/0 (1.3)
vs
Chennai Super Kings
0/0(0.0)
BatsmanRBSR
Prithvi Shaw *7 9 77.78
Shikhar Dhawan0 0 0
BowlerORWKT
Deepak Chahar180
Shardul Thakur *0.300
Live Blog
IPL 2019, DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score from Feroz Shah Kotla, New Delhi:
Dhoni says he would have bowled first anyway. Amit Mishra comes in place of Trent Boult for the Capitals, CSK go with the same XI. Are we going to get another stellar performance from Bhajji?
Pitch report
Sanjay Manjrekar says on Star Sports that the pitch is almost devoid of grass. It's also very hard, which is good for the batsman. It means that Delhi Capitals will have to be ready for a spin onslaught from Chennai Super Kings.
Hello and welcome!
Delhi Capitals have a good record against the Mumbai Indians but so bad has there overall record been in the IPL under the 'Daredevils' name that any win for them against a former champion will come as a surprise. CSK will be wary of the strength that Delhi carry in their batting lineup but at the same time, the Kotla's reputation of being a spin-friendly pitch will work in their favour.
IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings both got their IPL 2019 campaign going with confident wins. Delhi got the better of Mumbai Indians while Chennai annihilated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener. In (MS) Dhoni vs (Rishabh) Pant, it will be a battle of veteran vs youth at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi.
The nature of the Kotla track makes CSK favourites helped by the spin trio of Harbhajan Singh, Ravindra Jadeja and Imran Tahir. The Kotla pitch, which gets slower with time, might force Dhoni to start with his pacers and keep Harbhajan and Tahir for the overs when Pant is expected to be in action.
TEAMS!
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Colin Ingram, Rishabh Pant, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra
Chennai Superkings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C), Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir
Delhi Capitals won the toss, elect to bat first
Pitch report
Hello and welcome!
