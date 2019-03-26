IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online, DC vs CSK Live Score: Capitals win toss, elect to bat first

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals take on Chennai Super Kings in the first second-round fixture of IPL 2019’s group stage. Rishabh Pant’s biltzkrieg in Mumbai helped the freshly renamed Capitals get off to a good start in the season. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, decimated Royal Challengers Bangalore in what turned out to be a dud of a season opener.

Delhi fans would be hoping that their team can continue on the momentum, although they would also know that in CSK they are facing formidable opponents. CSK were helped a lot by the pitch which MS Dhoni himself said was not upto the mark for a T20 match. It’ll be interesting to see what the Feroz Shah Kotla pitch has to offer.