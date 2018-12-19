IPL 2019 SRH Players List: Sunrisers Hyderabad complete squad

IPL SRH Team 2019 Players List: Previous season’s runners- up Sunrisers Hyderabad will be boosted by the return David Warner, who didn’t feature in the last edition in the aftermath of the Newlands ball-tampering scandal. Hyderabad have retained most of their core team. However, they traded Shikhar Dhawan for Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, but most of the other positions had been retained by the respective players in the last season.

During the auctions on Tuesday, the franchise focused more on strengthening their batting department. The franchise roped in Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha and Martin Guptill during the auction.

SRH squad: Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill

Players released: Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha, Chris Jordan, Carlos Brathwaite, Alex Hales, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan

Players Bought: Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill