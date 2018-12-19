IPL 2019 RCB Players List: Royal Challengers Bangalore complete squad

IPL RCB Team 2019 Players List: Shivam Dube, who smashed five successive sixes in an over in the Ranji game against Baroda just a day before the auction, was roped in for Rs 5 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore. Another significant addition to the Bangalore squad was the includion of 15-year-old Prayas Ray Barman, who was bought for 1.5 crore.

Virat Kohli-led RCB side had finished sixth in the previous edition, but it chose to retain the experienced candidates. AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tim Southee along with Nathan Coulter-Nile are some of the big guns that have been retained by RCB.

RCB opted to trade Indian cricketer Mandeep Singh for Marcus Stoinis ahead of the auctions, while South African wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock was sold to Mumbai Indians. Brendon McCullum, Sarfraz Khan, Chris Woakes and Corey Anderson were the other players released by RCB ahead of the IPL 2019 auctions. RCB has never won the coveted IPL title and will look to end the title drought in the upcoming season.

RCB squad: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Colin de Grandhomme, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Heinrich Klassen, Gurkeerat Singh, Himmat Singh, Prayas Ray Barman

Released players: Quinton de Kock, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Sarfraz Khan, Brendon McCullum, Corey Anderson

Traded: Mandeep Singh for Marcus Stoinis

Players Bought: Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Heinrich Klassen, Gurkeerat Singh, Himmat Singh, Prayas Ray Barman