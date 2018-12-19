IPL 2019 RR Players List: Rajasthan Royals complete squad

IPL Auction RR Team 2019 Players List: Returning to Indian Premier League in 2018 after serving a two-year suspension, Rajasthan Royals finished fourth in the previous edition. Jos Buttler was in imperious form in the previous edition and it played a big role in them reaching the playoffs, apart from helping him becoming a regular for England in all formats of the game. He has opted out and so RR will have to look for another talisman.

Advertising

Jaydev Unadkat, the highest Indian grosser among Indians, featured for the Royals but was not very impactful. The seamer after being released was once again bought by the Royals for 8.4 crore. In a bid to strengthen their seam attack, Royals bought Oshane Thomas for Rs 1.1 crore. The franchise bought nine players during the IPL auction on Tuesday.

The return of Steve Smith will fix the middle-order inconsistency. Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, and Steve Smith are the powerful T20 specialist that Royals have retained this season.

RR squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Gopal, Aryaman Birla, S. Midhun, Prashant Chopra, Stuart Binny, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Ish Sodhi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mahipal Lomror, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Shashank Singh, Liam Livinstone, Shubham Rajane, Manan Vohra, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag

Advertising

Players Released: D’Arcy Short, Ben Laughlin, Heinrich Klaasen, Dane Paterson, Zahir Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Jaydev Unadkat, Anureet Singh, Ankit Sharma, Jatin Saxena

Players Bought: Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Shashank Singh, Liam Livinstone, Shubham Rajane, Manan Vohra, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag