IPL 2019 MI Players List: Mumbai Indians complete squad

IPL MI Team 2019 Players List: Three-time winners Mumbai Indians finished fifth in the previous edition of Indian Premier League. Mumbai Indians will be led by regular skipper Rohit Sharma.

Advertising

Among the Indian players, Mumbai Indians retained Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya Suryakumar Yadav and Mayank Markande. Boosting the batting department, the Rohit Sharma-led side added South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton De Kock to the squad. Mumbai Indians will be led by regular skipper Rohit Sharma.

Mumbai Indians bought six players at the IPL Auction 2019 with Barinder Sran being their biggest buy for Rs 3.40 crore, followed by Lasith Malinga for Rs 2 crore and Yuvraj Singh for Rs 1 crore.

Retained: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff

Released: Saurabh Tiwary, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Sharad Lumba, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, JP Duminy, Pat Cummins, Mustafizur Rahman, Akila Dananjaya

Traded: Quinton de Kock from RCB

Players Bought:

Lasith Malinga – Rs 2 crore

Anmolpreet Singh – Rs 80 lakh

Barinder Sran – Rs 3.40 crore

Pankaj Jaiswal – Rs 20 lakh

Rasikh Salam – Rs 20 lakh

Yuvraj Singh – Rs 1 crore