IPL 2019 Auction: Manoj Tiwary questions ‘what went wrong’ after remaining unsold

Indian batsman Manoj Tiwary on Tuesday expressed his disappointment on Twitter after going unsold at the IPL Auction. The right-handed batsman shared images of his past records and trophies and questioned what he did wrong to not be considered for selection by any team.

In a tweet, Tiwary wrote, “Wondering wat (what-sic) went wrong on my part after getting Man of a match award wen (when-sic) I scored a hundred 4 (for-sic) my country and got dropped for the next 14 games on a (the-sic) trot ?? Looking at d (the-sic) awards which I received during 2017 IPL season, wondering wat (what-sic) went wrong???”

Wondering wat went wrong on my part after getting Man of a match award wen I scored a hundred 4 my country and got dropped for the next 14 games on a trot ?? Looking at d awards which I received during 2017 IPL season, wondering wat went wrong ??? pic.twitter.com/GNInUe0K3l — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) 18 December 2018

Tiwary on Wednesday further addressed the fans in which he thanked them for his support. He also added that those criticising him would know how he feels if they were in his shoes.

“Really appreciated the fact that U al have shown so much love nd care through ur replies to my last tweet. Still I cannot digest that fact that I won’t be part of IPL 2019 this coming season but I know that’s the reality in which I have to live now and move on from hereand keep focusing on the things which I can control,” he wrote.

“And to the ones who al have criticized me, I request you to first get into my shoe nd than start making such comments for me. The experiences which I have gone through I don’t think anyone has gone through it and I will open up about it later in my future for sure or may be earlier,” he added.

Tiwary, who played 12 ODIs and 3 T20Is for India, received the man of the match award for scoring 104 runs in an ODI against West Indies in Chennai in December 2011. In the 2017 IPL season, he played for Rising Pune Supergiants and was one of the key players responsible for taking the side to the final. In 15 matches, he had scored 324 runs at an average of 32.40 with a strike rate of 137.28.

But in IPL 2018, he played only 5 games for Kings XI Punjab after being bought for a price of Rs 1 crore. He scored only 47 runs with the bat in the limited opportunities he received and failed to hit the mark with his performance. The 33-year-old gathered more limelight for his bowling action in a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, in which he was seen stretching his arm wide before tossing the ball.

Tiwary’s snub came just a month after the batsman scored a double century for Bengal against Madhya Pradesh in a Ranji Trophy match, followed by a half century against Kerala in the next game.