IPL Auction 2019 Highlights: Varun Chakravarthy, Jaydev Unadkat emerge most expensive buys at Rs 8.40 crore

More mid-break talk

VVS Laxman, Sunrisers mentor: “In the last auction we picked a squad that could play in different conditions and we had back-ups. Now we picked Saha, and Jonny Bairstow. He’s a great opener and wickekeeper so it gives us different combinations.

Ashish Nehra, RCB coach: “Shivam Dube has done well in T20s recently and Hetmyer gives us a middle-order option because a lot of Australian and England players will leave early. There's no right or wrong in IPL, you pick the best players you need and we have a fast-bowling army.

Kaif, Delhi Capitals assistant coach: “We’ve got a back-up keeper now and also Ishant Sharma who’s doing well right now. He gives us a local flavour too. Colin Ingram is someone who could do well at No. 5-6 and he has got experience of playing in slow conditions.

Mike Hesson, Kings XI coach: "We had to wait and see how it was going (Varun Chakravarthy’s bid). He can bowl in the Powerpay and in the death and he can bat too."

Parth Jindal, Delhi co-owner: Axar Patel was our No. 1 pick going in the auction. And frankly I was surprised to pay only 5 crore for him. When we released Maxwell, we knew we needed a finisher. Colin Ingram has played in the subcontinent and he’s from South Africa, that’s where the IPL may go, we’re told. so it helps because the Australian and England players won't be available for the entire tournament. We also bought Ishant Sharma who knows the Kotla well. To be honest, getting him for 1.1 crore was a steal."