IPL Auction 2019 Highlights: Varun Chakravarthy, Jaydev Unadkat emerge most expensive buys at Rs 8.40 crore

IPL Player Auction 2019 Highlights: Top names like Cheteshwar Pujara, Brendon McCullum and Alex Hales remained unsold at the IPL auction on Tuesday. After going unsold in the first round, Yuvraj and Guptill went for their base price of Rs 1 crore. Last year’s most expensive Indian player Jaydev Unadkat was once again snapped up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.40 crore – drop from Rs 11.5 crore the last time around. Tamil Nadu mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy emerged as the biggest surprise from the auction. He had many takers before KXIP made him the joint most expensive buy also at Rs 8.40 crore. Also earning a big fat pay cheque will be Mumbai allrounder Shivam Dube who was taken by RCB for Rs 5 crore.
The IPL auction was held in Jaipur over a day with a maximum of 70 slots available to be filled, with 50 of those being for Indian players. Away from Unadkat and Chakravarthy, Sam Curran was the most expensive foreign buy at Rs 7.20 crore. to KXIP. KXIP were always going to be the busiest of sides with maximum budget available and 15 slots to fill. (Who went where? | RCB squad | KXIP squad | RR squad | SRH squad | MI squad | CSK squad | KKR squad | Delhi Capitals squad)
Post-auction talk
Jacques Kallis, KKR head coach: “We‘ve gotten a well-balanced side now that we’ve got to play in another country. We needed a few more bowlers and we’re fortunate enough to get what we wanted. Getting Carlos Brathwaite wasn’t a punt, he was in our top five list and being an allrounder he adds balance to the team.”
IPL Auction in numbers
MOST EXPENSIVE INDIAN(S): Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Chakaravarthy - Rs 8.40 crore
MOST EXPENSIVE OVERSEAS PLAYER: Sam Curran - Rs 7.20 crore
Players sold: 60
Overseas players: 20
Indian players: 40
Total spend: Rs 106.80 crores
Average spend per player: Rs 1.78 crore
Final name.... Riyan Parag
17-year-old all rounder Riyan Parag is the last name out. Rajasthan once again with the bid and get him for base price
Ashton Turner
Third time out is Ashton Turner and Australian allrounder is snapped up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 50 lakh
Three more names to go
Three names added to the auction and first one out is.... Manan Vohra. Enters with base price of Rs 20 lakh and Rajasthan Royals get him for base price
One name more?
Teams now being invited to add one more name to the list. None of the teams are interested it seems. Nope. Rajasthan are interested with one more name.
Base price sales
England allrounder Joe Dely is back into the hat and is sold to KKR for base price of Rs 1 crore. Bandaru Ayyapa heads to Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh
Tushar Despande remains unsold
Tushar out for bidding for a third time tonight and no takers once again. No one interested in Dan Christian, Kedar Devdhar, Sandeep Warrier, Ashton Turner, Tanmay Mishra either
Back for final round
Jalan Saxena is the first name out after the break. He goes to Delhi Capitals for base price of Rs 20 lakh. As does Murugan Ashwin to KXIP for Rs 20 lakh. Ruturaj Gaikwad to CSK for Rs 20 lakh.
IPL Auction and Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh in IPL auctions:
2014: Bought by RCB for Rs 14 crore
2015: Bought by DD for Rs 16 crore
2016: Bought by SRH for Rs 7 crore
2017: Retained by SRH
2018: Bought by KXIP for Rs 2 crore
2019: Bought by MI for Rs 1 crore
Current status
Before the final round, here is how the teams stand:
10 minute break
All teams asked to put in 3 names into an envelope and share with the organisers for another accelerated round of auction
Unsold players
Ravi Sai Kishore, Ishan Porel, Jagadeesha Suchith, Saurabh Tiwary, Rishi Dhawan, Jason Holder, Luke Ronchi, Dale Steyn all go unsold
Akshdeep Nath
Akshdeep Nath who has played 51 T20s and scored 774 runs at a strike rate of 122, is back at base price of Rs 20 lakh. Also a neat bowling add with 12 wickets and a best of 3/20. RCB and CSK in the running for his services. The UP captain is sold to RCB for Rs 3.60 crore
No takers for...
India U19 batsman Ayush Badoni and Wasim Jaffer's nephew Armaan Jaffer
Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh is also back into the auction and Mumbai Indians get him for Rs 1 crore
Manoj Tiwary, Chris Jordan
Manoj Tiwary and Chris Jordan come back into the auction and neither find takers.
Martin Guptill
Martin Guptill is brought back into the auction. Sunrisers Hyderabad make the bid and sold for Rs 1 crore
Unsold players
No takers for Shrikant Mundhe, Karanveer Kaushal, Mayank Dagar
KXIP add two players
Agnivesh Ayachi joins KXIP at base price of Rs 20 lakh. As does Harpreet Brar - also at the base price to KXIP.
Unsold players
Akash Parkar and Jamie Overton have no takers. Both go unsold.
Prayas Ray Barman
Another teenager gets the bidding. Prayas Ray Barman, 15-year-old allrounder, enters with base price of Rs 20 lakh. KXIP and RCB in the running. Just when RCB had him snapped up for Rs 1.10 crore, KXIP return. SOLD TO RCB FOR Rs. 1.50 CRORE!
Quick buys
Rasikh Dar sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh. Yarra Prithviraj to KKR for Rs 20 lakh. Liam Livingstone to RR for Rs 50 lakh. Keemo Paul to Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh.
Prabhsimran Singh
Prabhsimran Singh gets some serious bidding from his base price of Rs 20 lakh. KXIP look to add local flavour while RCB in contest too. Hasn't played the IPL before. A 17-year-old wicketkeeper and drawing the big bucks. Mumbai Indians enter with Rs 3 crore and up to Rs 3.8 crore. KXIP staying in it as RCB pull out. SOLD TO KXIP FOR Rs. 4.80 CRORE!
Shashank Singh
Shashank Singh enters with base price of Rs 20 lakh. Rajasthan Royals make the opening offer. Kings XI Punjab enter at 25 lakh. Rajasthan up the valu to Rs 30 lakh. Shashank sold to Rajasthan for 30 lakh
Sold for base price
Pankaj Jaiswal is in at Rs 20 lakh. Mumbai Indians raise the paddle and that is the closing bid. Sikkim's Milind Kumar joins RCB for Rs 20 lakh. Vidarbha's Darshan Nalkande enters at Rs 20 lakh and goes to KXIP for Rs 30 lakh
Harry Gurney
England bowler Harry Gurney is sold to KKR for Rs 75 lakh for his base price
Arshdeep, Nikhil Naik
Arshdeep sold to Kings XI for 20 lakh and Maharashtra wicketkeeper-batsman Nikhil Naik joins KKR for the same amount
Unsold players
Lewis Gregory, Vishnu Vinod, Pat Brown, Jaskaran Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Fabien Allen, Sikandar Raza, Ashton Turner all go unsold
Himmat Singh
Delhi batsman Himmat Singh enters the fray at 20 lakh. RCB and Rajasthan Royals fight for him. Himmat sold to RCB for 65 lakh in the end
Hardus Viljoen
South Africa's Hardus Viljoen enters at Rs 75 lakh. Kings XI Punjab make the opening bid. That is the closing bid.
Oshane Thomas
Windies bowler Oshane Thomas bowled a neat spell in the Bangladesh ODI and now he gets the bids. The seamer enters with base price of Rs 50 lakh. KXIP and RR in the fray. SOLD TO RAJASTHAN ROYALS!
Unsold players
Qais Ahmad, Satyajeet Bachhav, Joe Denly, Rilee Rossouw, Dan Christian, Manpreet Gony, Ali Khan, James Pattinson go unsold
Anrich Nortje
No suitors apart from KKR for South African bowler Anrich Nortje. Sold for Rs 20 lakh
Sherfane Rutherford
Sherfane Rutherford, the Windies six-hitter, enters at 40 lakh. Delhi Capitals and KKR look to snap him up. Only these two in the bidding war. Delhi in the lead and SOLD TO CAPITALS FOR Rs 2 CRORE!
Underway
Back after the break and this will be a quick bidding process: Pravin Dubey and Shubham Ranjane unsold
Big moment for Ingram
More mid-break talk
VVS Laxman, Sunrisers mentor: “In the last auction we picked a squad that could play in different conditions and we had back-ups. Now we picked Saha, and Jonny Bairstow. He’s a great opener and wickekeeper so it gives us different combinations.
Ashish Nehra, RCB coach: “Shivam Dube has done well in T20s recently and Hetmyer gives us a middle-order option because a lot of Australian and England players will leave early. There's no right or wrong in IPL, you pick the best players you need and we have a fast-bowling army.
Kaif, Delhi Capitals assistant coach: “We’ve got a back-up keeper now and also Ishant Sharma who’s doing well right now. He gives us a local flavour too. Colin Ingram is someone who could do well at No. 5-6 and he has got experience of playing in slow conditions.
Mike Hesson, Kings XI coach: "We had to wait and see how it was going (Varun Chakravarthy’s bid). He can bowl in the Powerpay and in the death and he can bat too."
Parth Jindal, Delhi co-owner: Axar Patel was our No. 1 pick going in the auction. And frankly I was surprised to pay only 5 crore for him. When we released Maxwell, we knew we needed a finisher. Colin Ingram has played in the subcontinent and he’s from South Africa, that’s where the IPL may go, we’re told. so it helps because the Australian and England players won't be available for the entire tournament. We also bought Ishant Sharma who knows the Kotla well. To be honest, getting him for 1.1 crore was a steal."
Mohit Sharma returns to CSK
Mohit Sharma on his return to CSK as quoted by CricketNext: "I cannot explain words what it feels like going back to Chennai. To be very honest, I feel like I am going back home now. Everything that I have received in my life is from Chennai. I have played all my cricket from Chennai. Coming back to CSK, it is that kind of feeling that you might travel whole world, but eventually, you do have to come home and that is where you where you get maximum peace. I am currently in Chennai, coincidentally. The connect with Chennai staff, Chennai people is unparalleled."
Mid-break speak
Manoj Badale, Rajasthan Royals co-owner: “The plan was to never lose Jaydev (Unadkat). We’ve also got Varun Aaron in our bowling attack and we just need to focus a bit on the back-up players keeping in mind the World Cup.”
Venky Mysore, KKR CEO: “As captain and coach decide, we have a very settled team. There were very specific gaps we needed to fill, so it was great to get Carlos Brathwaite. We saw him in the CPL. Lockie Ferguson brings us pace and firepower with the new ball. We just need to pick up couple more and go home happy. We have the money and we have all the slots sorted now.”
Dinesh Karthik, KKR captain: “I was a little amused initially watching it all happen. I’ve known some of these players so watching some go unsold I was a bit sad. It’s a very interesting process, it’s my first auction.”