IPL 2019 KKR Players List: Kolkata Knight Riders complete squad

IPL KKR Team 2019 Players List: Dinesh Karthik will lead the Kolkata Knight Riders with the team that retained most of its strong players. Karthik along with Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shubhman Gill are the Indian players that have been retained.

Advertising

Sunil Narine and Andre Russel, who have been regular match winners for the Bengal side, have also been retained along with Chris Lynn.

Kolkata Knight Riders bought a total of eight players at the IPL Auction 2019 including West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite for Rs 5 crore, New Zealand’s express pacer Lockie Ferguson for Rs 1.60 crore and England batsman Joe Denly for Rs 1 crore.

READ | (Who went where? | RCB squad | KXIP squad | RR squad | SRH squad | MI squad | CSK squad | KKR squad | Delhi Capitals squad)

Advertising

Retained: Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Released: Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Johnson, Tom Curran, Cameron Delport, Ishank Jaggi, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Javon Searles

Players added:

Carlos Brathwaite – Rs 5 crore

Lockie Ferguson – Rs 1.60 crore

Anrich Nortje – Rs 20 lakh

Nikhil Naik – Rs 20 lakh

Harry Gurney – Rs 75 lakh

Yarra Prithviraj – Rs 20 lakh

Joe Denly – Rs 1 crore

Shrikant Mundhe – Rs 20 lakh