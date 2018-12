IPL 2019 KXIP Players List: Kings XI Punjab complete squad

IPL KXIP Team 2019 Players List: Two of the biggest signings for Kings XI Punjab at the IPL 2019 auctions were Varun Chakaravarthy and Prabhsimran Singh. Architect-turned cricketer Chakravarthy, who is a mystery spinner from Tamil Nadu, was roped in for a whopping 8.4 crore. He was the highest wicket-taker (22) in the group stages of Vijay Hazare trophy in October.

Prabhsimran was another big signing for Kings XI Punjab as he was bought for massive 4.8 crore. The Punjab cricketer rose to glory when India U-19 under his leadership lifted the Asia Cup in Bangladesh. He also played a brilliant knock of 298 runs against Amritsar in an Under 23 District cricket tournament. Apart from these two players, Kings XI on Tuesday also bought English all-rounder Sam Curran, Indian seamer Mohammad Shami and Sarfaraz Khan.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) failed to make it to the playoffs last season despite having some pretty big names in their squad. After a promising start, Punjab lost seven out of their last eight games to cut a sorry figure and finish second-bottom. KXIP released as many as 11 players, including some big names like Aaron Finch, Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh ahead of the IPL Auction 2019. They have also traded Marcus Stoinis for Mandeep Singh to bolster their batting department. They go into the auctions with the biggest budget of Rs 36.2 crore.

KXIP squad: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Andrew Tye, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, David Miller and Ravichandran Ashwin, Moises Henriques, Nicholas Pooran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sam Curran, Mohammad Shami, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, and Murugan Ashwin

Players released by KXIP: Aaron Finch, Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Barinder Sran, Ben Dwarshuis, Manoj Tiwary, Akshdeep Nath, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar and Manzoor Dar

Players Bought: Moises Henriques, Nicholas Pooran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sam Curran, Mohammad Shami, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin