IPL 2019 Auction: Ill try my best to get the names right, says auctioneer Hugh Edmeades

IPL Players Auction 2019 will have a new auctioneer in Hugh Edmeades. Edmeades will replace Richard Madley, who has been the auctioneer for IPL since 2008. 60-year-old Edmeades has more than 30 years of experience after making his debut in 1984. Since then he has presided over 2300 auctions and is responsible for 2.2 billion pound in sales at the world’s biggest auction house.

Speaking on his debut in the upcoming player auctions in Jaipur, he said, “I am very excited. I knew about the IPL for a long time. Now its a dream realized. This auction will be right at the top. Earlier I was unable to put my name due to professional commitments. So when I got the call a few months ago I was absolutely delighted.”

“In the auctions I’ll try to be friendly, to be fair. It’s important that bidders like me and respect me. I am not dictatorial. I adjust my pace as per the needs of the situation,” he added.

Comparing his previous expereinces with the IPL auction, the veteran auctioneer said, “This is a very different auction from the two and a half thousand that I have done before. The basic difference between this and other auctions is that they pay me to increase the bidding and commission. or when I am in the charity circuit I try to get more bids. Here the higher the bids go it won’t make any difference to my employers BCCI. I will facilitate the transaction of teams and players.

“Ill try my level best to get the names and their pronunciation right,” he signed off.