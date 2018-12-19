IPL 2019 DC Players List: Delhi Capitals complete squad

IPL DC Team 2019 Players List: Delhi Capitals are the only team so far that has not made it to the Indian Premier League (IPL) final. With their name changed from Delhi Daredevils, the side will be hoping to change their fortunes in the coming season with their local player Shikhar Dhawan, who featured for them in 2008 back in the squad.

The franchise will be led by Shreyas Iyer, who took over from Gautam Gambhir in the middle of last season. Meanwhile, the side had released nearly half of their team before the auction including Gambhir.

Delhi Capitals bought a total of ten cricketers at the IPL Auction 2019 including South Africa’s big-hitting batsman Colin Ingram for Rs 6.40 crore, Axar Patel for Rs 5 crore, Sherfane Rutherford for Rs 2 crore, Hanuma Vihari for Rs 2 crore and Ishant Sharma for Rs 1.10 crore.

Players Retained: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Manjot Kalra, Colin Munro, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult

Traded: Shikhar Dhawan from Sunrisers Hyderabad for Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem

Players Bought:

Hanuma Vihari – Rs 2 crore

Axar Patel – Rs 5 crore

Ishant Sharma – Rs 1.10 crore

Ankush Bains – Rs 20 lakh

Nathu Singh – Rs 20 lakh

Colin Ingram – Rs 6.40 crore

Sherfane Rutherford – Rs 2 crore

Keemo Paul – Rs 50 lakh

Jalaj Saxena – Rs 20 lakh

Bandaru Ayyappa – Rs 20 lakh