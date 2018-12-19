IPL 2019 CSK Players List: Chennai Super Kings complete squad

IPL CSK Team 2019 Players List: Chennai Super Kings are one of the most successful teams in Indian Premier League. Returning to IPL in 2018 after serving a two-year suspension, Chennai suffered a poor start but the team bounced back in a spectacular way as they won the title against Sunrisers Hyderabad. While most of the teams release quite a few players, defending champions Chennai Super Kings released only three players.

Mitchell Santner, who missed the previous season due to injury, has been retained along with MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis among others.

Chennai Super Kings bought just two players at the IPL Auction 2019. The defending champions added medium pacer Mohit Sharma for Rs 5 crore and uncapped batsman RutuRaj Gaikwad for Rs 20 lakh.

Retained players: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, Faf du Plessis, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Billings, Mitchell Santner, David Willey, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi,

Released players: Mark Wood, Kanishk Seth, Kshitiz Sharma

Players added:

Mohit Sharma – Rs 5 crore

Ruturaj Gaikwad – Rs 20 lakh