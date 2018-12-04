IPL 2019: Delhi Daredevils rechristened as Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Daredevils will henceforth be called as Delhi Capitals, it was announced at a function in the city on Tuesday (December 4). “We wanted this name to mean something to each and everyone from Delhi,” said JSW Sports’ Director Parth Jindal during the update. JSW Sports acquired a 50% stake in the Delhi franchise ahead of the 2018 edition of the IPL.

“Our supporting staff has a knack of picking raw talent and moulding them. Sandeep Lamichhane is a fine example of that. This season we have Kaif too who has been a natural talent scout too in this country. Shikhar Dhawan is a proven performer in IPL and he adds the perfect experience to the motivated young core of ours,” added Jindal.

He further announced that Delhi Capitals will be led by Shreyas Iyer during IPL 2019.

Ahead of IPL 2019 auctions on December 18 in Jaipur, Delhi Daredevils released former captain Gautam Gambhir and a host of international stars which include Jason Roy, Glenn Maxwell and Liam Plunkett, along with Indian paceman Mohammed Shami.

Delhi, as an IPL franchise, are looking to make a fresh start in the league after years of underachievement. They are the only franchise to have played all IPL editions and not reach the final. This season, the squad has been bolstered by the return of Shikhar Dhawan who has switched over from Sunrisers Hyderabad over disagreement due to remuneration last season. In a video message during the function, Dhawan said that he is happy to be back to his home city and is looking forward to doing well in the upcoming season.

Mohammed Kaif was named as the team’s assistant coach while Ricky Ponting continues to be the head coach of the team. At the announcement, Kaif said, “I can’t wait to get started. This team has a promising core and loves the game as much as every cricketing fanatic does.”