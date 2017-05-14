Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
IPL 2017: Its important to be calm in death overs, says Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya finished with figures of 2/22 off his four overs to help Mumbai beat Kolkata Knight Riders.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: May 14, 2017 1:31:05 pm
mumbai indians, kolkata knight riders, mi vs kkr, mumbai vs kolkata, ipl, ipl 2017, ipl 10, hardik pandya, rohit sharma, gautam gambhir, cricket news, cricket, sports news, indian express On his personal form Hardik Pandya said that he feels he has improved a lot.
Chasing a target of 174 runs at Eden Gardens, Kolkata fell short by 10 runs as they lost regular wickets and failed to cross the line despite being ahead of the required run-rate for a major part of the chase. This was their first defeat while chasing at Eden Gardens since 2013.

Much of the damage was caused by Hardik Pandya, who finished with figures of 2/22 off his four overs to help Mumbai beat Kolkata Knight Riders. Hardik rose to the occasion and picked the all-important wicket of Manish Pandey and Colin de Grandhomme. After the match Pandya spoke to iplt20.com and said,”It feels amazing to get back on the winning track. we had 2 difficult games but I thought last game we played really well.As a team, we gelled well and almost crossed the line in the last match. The Pressure was there though we qualified. But it was important to get a good result here.”

Speaking about his bowling, he said,”It was pretty important for me as I was not bowling much. Its important to be calm in death overs. I ensure my mind is on right track and be calm and composed. If you do this then you do the right thing.

 

On his personal form he said, “I have improved a lot. I feel confident and have worked on all the aspects of the game. I feel as an overall cricketer I have improved a lot and that is showing in my game as well. I have been doing really well and with the Champions Trophy coming uit’sts really nice.” he concluded.

