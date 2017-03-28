IPL 2017: Virat Kohli to miss start of IPL 10 due to shoulder injury

At Dharamsala, Virat Kohli did participate in the warm-up sessions but did not bat in the nets. (Source: File) At Dharamsala, Virat Kohli did participate in the warm-up sessions but did not bat in the nets. (Source: File)

After India won a thrilling contest at Dharamsala to register their 7th consecutive series win, skipper Virat Kohli stated that his injured shoulder still hasn’t healed completely and it will take a few weeks to do so. This effectively rules him out of the start of the IPL season which begins in exactly a week’s time. This will be a huge setback for his franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore, who will hope to have him back soon.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony Kohli said,”Still a few weeks to go till I can be 100% on the field. You have to take it in your stride and move forward.”

Kohli had sustained an injury to his right shoulder while diving to stop a boundary close to the ropes in the second day of the third Test at Ranchi. The 28-year old fell on his right shoulder and strained it, and had to leave the field immediately. He sat out for the rest of the day but did come out to bat for India’s innings and then fielded in the final two days.

At Dharamsala, he came to the ground with the team and had bandages on his right shoulder. Kohli did participate in the warm-up sessions but did not bat in the nets.

However, his injury has also drawn a lot of controversy as recently head coach of Gujarat Lion’s Brad Hodge took a dig at the Team India skipper and went as far as to say that it would look bad if Kohli played the IPL opener after pulling out of the Dharamsala Test.

