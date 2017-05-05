Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
IPL 2017: Gujarat Lions’ Brendon McCullum ruled out of IPL

Brendon McCullum suffered a left hamstring strain while fielding against Delhi Daredevils on Thursday.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: May 5, 2017 10:26:22 pm
brendon mccullum, mccullum, baz, mccullum injury, gujarat lions, gl, gl squad, ipl 10, ipl 2017, ipl squads, ipl news, sports news, indian express Brendon McCullum has scored 320 runs in the on-going IPL. (Source: PTI)
Brendon McCullum has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League after sustaining a hamstring injury which won’t heal in time to keep him in the cash-rich league even if the franchise moves into the playoffs and then the final. It is infact a double blow for Gujarat Lions who have also lost the services of pace bowler Nathu Singh. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

McCullum has been advised three-four weeks of intensive rehabilitation so as to not aggravate the damage in his hamstring.

McCullum has scored 330 runs in 11 games with two half- centuries at a strike rate of 145.50. Meanwhile Nathu played only two games and picked up a solitary wicket.

‘Baz’ endured a strain in his left hamstring while fielding against Delhi Daredevils on Thursday. Nathu suffered back spasms during the Lions’ home game in Rajkot against Kings XI Punjab. Nathu hasn’t played a match since then.

