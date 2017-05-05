Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
DD vs GL: Amitabh Bachchan hails Rishabh Pant’s knock of 97, praises him on Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan took to social media, Twitter and heaped praises for the 19-year old batsmen

By: Express Web Desk | Published: May 5, 2017 2:38:46 pm
Rishabh Pant, pant, pant 97, DD vs GL, Delhi vs Gujarat, Delhi Daredevils vs Gujarat Lions, IPL 2017, IPL 10, Cricket news, Cricket, Sports news, Sports, Indian Express Rishabh Pant smashed nine sixes and six fours in his knock of 97 runs. (Source: PTI)
Risbabh Pant has been in exceptional form this season, be it in domestic cricket or in the on-going season of IPL. Last night Pant launched an all-out attack as he guided Delhi Daredevils to a seven wicket win over Gujarat Lions. In his knock of 43-balls, the left-handed batsman smashed nine sixes and six boundaries before Basil Thampi got him caught behind the stumps at 97.

Pant for his heroics was praised by senior cricketers, coaches. Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan also took to social media, Twitter and heaped praises for the 19-year old batsmen and said “UFFFFFFF !! what an innings played by Rishabh Pant .. never mind the 100 .. for us it was more than that !!”

Chasing a mammoth of 209 to win, Pant (97) and Sanju Samson (61) recorded a match-winning partnership of 143 off 63 balls for the second wicket. It was also the second highest successful run chase in the history of IPL.

After a disastrous first half in the tournament, Delhi Daredevils are fighting to stay alive and make it into the play-offs. They next host two times IPL champions and table toppers Mumbai Indians on May 6.

