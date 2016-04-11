Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • IPL 2016: MS Dhoni attends Anant Ambani’s birthday with wife Sakshi

IPL 2016: MS Dhoni attends Anant Ambani’s birthday with wife Sakshi

After winning his Indian Premier League opener with new side Pune Supergiants, MS Dhoni attended Ambani junior's birthday with wife Sakshi.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 12, 2016 6:04:14 pm
IPL 2016, IPL, IPL schedules, IPL fixtures, MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni, MS Dhoni India, Sakshi Dhoni MS Dhoni, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi Dhoni at Anant Ambani’s birthday. (Source: Facebook)
Related News

As the saying goes, ‘behind every man’s success is a woman”, and that came true during the IPL opener between Pune Supergiants and Mumbai Indians. Playing for his new side Pune, Dhoni had his wife Sakshi Dhoni rooting from the stands and the result came out in favour of Dhoni’s. (Fixtures | Squads)

After the win, the couple were in attendance at Anant Ambani’s 21st birthday bash at the Ambani’s residence in Mumbai.

PHOTOS: Bollywood, cricketers present at Anant’s birthday

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 