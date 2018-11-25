IPL 12 auction to be held on December 18, given primetime slot: Reports

The auctions for the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League will be given a 3pm start time, as opposed to the usual 10am commencement. According to Mirror, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to change the timings for this season’s auctions, which will be held on December 18 in Jaipur. It is reported that a communication has been made to the franchises to the effect.

The board and broadcasters Star wanted to give the event a primetime positioning so as to attract more viewers, which is possible if the broadcast becomes an afternoon and evening affair. Moreover, the fifth day of the second Test between India and Australia in Perth is scheduled to be held on December 18. Mirror reports that it didn’t make sense to the powers that be that the auction, which is a one-day affair this time, should clash with a match that has the potential to go down the wire.

The auction is scheduled to start at 3pm and will go on till 9.30pm

Dates and venue for the 2019 edition of the IPL are yet to be decided and it will be based on when the 2018 Lok Sabha elections will be held. There is some reported discontent among franchises about details of the auctions being decided upon before a venue for the tournament has been finalised.