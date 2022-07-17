Internet lauds Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya after duo helps India seal series against England

As the curtain fell on the India vs England series on Sunday, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant came out shining brightly in the 3rd ODI match at Manchester.

Chasing 260 runs, Pant scored his maiden ODI 100 as he remained unbeaten on 125 while his partner Pandya ably supported him with a well-made 71. Pandya was also the wrecker-in-chief of the England innings as his devastating spell of 4/24 restricted England to 259 runs.

While Pant will rightfully be under the spotlight due to his century, which he got by smashing 16 fours and two sixes in his sublime knock at Old Trafford, Hardik’s resilient knock should not be lost under the cacophony.

Twitter, however, erupted for both men as India sealed the series 2-1 as a plethora of reactions rained down from all corners of the internet.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar was among the firsts to congratulate the duo on Twitter, writing, “Congratulations to #TeamIndia on winning the ODI series. Keep up the good work and continue this form. Special mention to @RishabhPant17 and @hardikpandya7 for a wonderful performance.”

“Looks like the 45 minute conversation made sense 😅!! Well played @RishabhPant17 that’s how you pace your ininings @hardikpandya7 great to watch,” tweeted Yuvraj Singh while Suresh Raina said, “Congratulations to #TeamIndia on putting up an incredible fight against England in the final ODI match. Outstanding partnership between @RishabhPant17 and @hardikpandya7. Kudos to the whole team.

Dinesh Karthik also chipped in with a tweet which read, “Quality knock @RishabhPant17. In a series decider when it matters most @hardikpandya7 you are one of the best allrounders in the world right now. Period. Great work guys. Well done team india.”

Virender Sehwag said, “Last match of a series and @RishabhPant17 playing brilliantly – this is a better love story than twilight. Incredible innings from an incredible player – with great support from Hardik and Jadeja.”

More tweets lauding the duo were as follows:

India will next embark on a tour of West Indies from July 22 where they will play 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is