IND vs AUS: ‘Interesting’, writes Tim Paine as footage of Jadeja appearing to rub his bowling finger intrigues social media

“Interesting,” came the comment from former Australia captain Tim Paine as a footage of Ravindra Jadeja from the first India-Australia Test did rounds on social media on Thursday.

The aforementioned footage showed Jadeja appearing to have taken something from Mohammed Siraj in his right hand ahead of one of his overs on day one in Nagpur. The broadcast cameras then displayed the all-rounder seeming to rub something on his bowling finger.

Interesting — Tim Paine (@tdpaine36) February 9, 2023

“What do you think of this @tdpaine36 Looks like one player giving grippo to the bowler and him rubbing it all over his spinning finger to me. Thoughts?” wrote a Twitter user to which Paine responded in one word.

Playing a Test for India for the first time since July 2022 and making his comeback to international cricket following an injury bout, Jadeja finished with figures of 22-8-47-5.

The all-rounder mixed his stock ball, turning away from the right hander and odd one, going straight to dismiss the likes of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne on his way to picking a fifer, inspiring a a first day-third session collapse of Australia.

India finished the day at 77/1, trailing behind by 100 runs going into day two.