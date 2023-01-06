scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

‘Intent was the key’: Axar Patel on his partnership with Suryakumar Yadav

Axar Patel was involved in a stunning 91-run stand with Suryakumar Yadav for the sixth wicket in the second T20I against Sri Lanka.

India's Axar Patel celebrates scoring fifty runs during the second Twenty20 cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Pune. (AP)
'Intent was the key': Axar Patel on his partnership with Suryakumar Yadav
When Axar Patel walked out to bat India had lost half of their side for 57 and with the asking rate creeping up, the all-rounder showcased batting credentials with a stunning assault, but can’t prevent a 16-run loss.

In a video posted by BCCI.TV, Axar spoke about what was the approach he and Suryakumar Yadav took during their stunning 91-run stand in just 40 balls for the sixth wicket in the second T20I against Sri Lanka.

“When I went in I spoke to Surya bhai, and he told me if we will show intent we might have an outside chance. We tried to score 10-12 runs per over and wanted to take the game deep. We knew that if we couple of overs will our way , we’ll have high chances,” Axar said.

Axar was particularly severe on off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana, clobbering the bowler for a four and six over long-on in the 13th over. It was not just Theekshana, Hasaranga de Silva too had to bear the brunt of Axar’s aggression as the left-hander smacked the bowler for a hat-trick of sixes in the 14th over.

“I had not thought about taking on Hasranaga. I was just watching the ball and decided if it will be in my zone I will go for it,” he said.

Axar brought up his maiden fifty off just 20 balls with a six of Karunaratne over long-off.

“First fifty is always special, but I am not happy because we lost the match. I had the chance to finish the match,” he said.

Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: 'We wi...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police's tools to check fraud dur...
UGC norms for foreign universities: Earlier bids stalled, why this one mo...
Axar raised hopes of a famous victory but it was not to be as the visitors pulled the strings just in time to level the series.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 11:38 IST
