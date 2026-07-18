Injury update: Harsh Dubey replaces Washington Sundar for IND vs ENG 3rd ODI

India has drafted in Harsh Dubey in place of injured Washington Sundar for the third and final ODI between India and England at Lord’s in London on Sunday.

“Washington sustained a right hamstring injury during the second ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, and has been ruled out of the remainder of the series. He will undergo scans and seek a specialist opinion for further management of his injury,” the statement from BCCI quoted.

Joe Root masterfully anchored England’s chase as the hosts beat India by six wickets in the second ODI in Cardiff on Thursday. England have thus levelled the three-match series 1-1.