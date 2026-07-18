Injury update: Harsh Dubey replaces Washington Sundar for IND vs ENG 3rd ODI

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India has drafted in Harsh Dubey in place of injured Washington Sundar for the third and final ODI between India and England at Lord’s in London on Sunday.
“Washington sustained a right hamstring injury during the second ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, and has been ruled out of the remainder of the series. He will undergo scans and seek a specialist opinion for further management of his injury,” the statement from BCCI quoted.
Joe Root masterfully anchored England’s chase as the hosts beat India by six wickets in the second ODI in Cardiff on Thursday. England have thus levelled the three-match series 1-1.
On what turned out to be a tricky pitch, India set England a target of 234 to chase and the hosts had to grind it out. Opener Ben Duckett fell for a golden duck first ball of the innings itself to Jasprit Bumrah and his partner Jacob Bethell fell in the fourth over after scoring just four runs.
Captain Harry Brook, Sam Curran and Jos Buttler all then put up useful partnerships with Root before Will Jacks put up 72 runs for the fifth wicket with him and put England on their way to victory. Jacks fell in the 40th over after which Gus Atkinson came in and expedited England’s chase. He ended up dominating strike towards the end of the match and scored the winning runs, thus leaving Root rooted on 99 off 133 balls.
“Quite disappointing, to be honest with you. We thought 300, 310 would be a good total after 25 overs. We were at a good position. But, we lost too many wickets in the middle overs. I mean, our tailenders are not the best batsmen. But I think we expected a bit more from our lower middle order and we were not able to capitalize on the start that we got. But hopefully, the next time we get there, we’ll try to build some small partnerships and take it on from there,” Shubman Gill said after the game.
Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Harsh Dubey
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