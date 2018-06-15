Injured Virat Kohli takes Yo-Yo test ahead of UK tour

Virat Kohli was set to play county cricket for Surrey. (File) Virat Kohli was set to play county cricket for Surrey. (File)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who was ruled out of Surrey stint after suffering a neck injury during an IPL clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in May, took the Yo-Yo fitness test in Bengaluru ahead of the upcoming crucial series against England. The 29-year old was scheduled to play for Surrey in the County Championship in June but was ruled out due to the injury last month. According to news agency PTI, the right-hand batsman took the test, which is the basic fitness parameter set by the Indian team for selection in the team, along with former captain MS Dhoni at the National Cricket Academy ground.

According to PTI, Kohli took the test in the first batch along with Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the injured Kedar Jadhav in the presence of team trainer Shankar Basu and other support staff. While his scores of the test were not revealed, he looked to be in trouble during the test. But he was reportedly seen feeling some discomfort in his shoulder and neck region after the test, the report adds, which might pose a threat to his selection in the team for the UK tour.

In a press release last month, the BCCI announced Kohli’s exclusion from the county stint due to the injury and said that the cricketer will undergo a fitness test on June 15. “The Team India captain will now undergo a period of rehabilitation under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team. He will begin training and subsequently undergo a fitness test at the NCA in Bengaluru from June 15,” a statement from BCCI read.

India will be playing two T20I against Ireland from June 27 to 29, after which the side will travel to England for 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs, and 5 Tests, starting from July 3.

