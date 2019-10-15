Injured Smriti Mandhana loses number one spot in ICC ODI rankings

Toggle Menu
Injured India opener Smriti Mandhana has lost her number one status after being toppled by New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite in the batting chart of the latest ICC ODI rankings.

Mandhana, who has 755 points, slipped to the number two spot after she missed India’s recently concluded ODI series against South Africa due to injury.

The 23-year-old suffered a fracture in her right toe after being struck by a ball during a net session before the start of the ODI series against South Africa which India won 3-0.

Among others batters, skipper Mithali Raj moved down to the seventh spot while her Harmanpreet Kaur rose in the rankings to occupy the 17th place.

In the bowlers’ rankings, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, and Poonam Yadav moved down to be placed sixth, eighth and ninth respectively.

Among the all-rounders, Deepti Sharma has moved down to the third place while Shikha Pandey broke into the top 10.

