Injured Faf du Plessis taken to hospital after nasty on-field collision in Pakistan Super League

Faf du Plessis taken to hospital after nasty on-field collision in Pakistan Super League

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis suffered a nasty collision while playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Featuring for Quetta Gladiators against Peshawar Zalmi in the 19th match of PSL, du Plessis collided with Pakistan’s Mohammad Hasnain while diving to stop a boundary in the 7th over of Peshawar Zalmi’s innings. Du Plessis’ head hit Hasnain’s knee before the South Africa cricketer fell on the ground.

Du Plessis lay on the ground for a few minutes while the Gladiators physio attended to him, but eventually got on his feet to walk back into his team’s dugout. According to media reports in Pakistan, Du Plessis has been shifted to a hospital for further scans.

BREAKING – Faf du Plessis has been sent to hospital for a check-up after he collided with Mohammad Hasnain while fielding in PSL game.#FafduPlessis #PSL pic.twitter.com/RnT9sCPDkz — AMAL (@i_auguzto) June 12, 2021

Saim Ayub was named as the concussion substitute for du Plessis. The 19-year-old left-hand batter has played five T20 games, all of them during the early stages of PSL 2021.

Du Plessis joined Quetta Gladiators for the PSL 2021 season which resumed on June 9 in the UAE after being suspended due to Covid-19 tests returning positive in the bio-bubbles when the tournament was being played in Pakistan in March.