scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Injured England all-rounder Liam Livingstone ruled out of remainder of Pakistan Test series

Livingstone had jarred his knee while fielding on the boundary on day two on Friday.

England's Liam Livingstone prepares to bowl during a training session, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. (AP)

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone was on Monday ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against Pakistan after sustaining a right knee injury during the first match here.

The 29-year-old Livingstone, who made his Test debut here, jarred his knee while fielding on the boundary on day two on Friday. He remained off the field for all of Pakistan’s first innings.

He batted in England’s second innings and scored an unbeaten 7 but was in clear discomfort as he hobbled between the wickets. He had scored 9 in England’s first innings.

“England Men’s all-rounder Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the rest of the Test series against Pakistan with a right knee injury,” England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

“He will return to the UK on Tuesday and commence rehab with the ECB and Lancashire medical teams respectively.”

At this stage, England are yet to make a decision on whether to call up a replacement for Livingstone.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

On a placid Pindi pitch, England had posted 657 all out with four batters scoring centuries and Pakistan responded by scoring 579 with three of their batters reaching three-digit figures.

England declared their second innings at 264 for 7, giving Pakistan a target of 343 to win the Test.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and whyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and why
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...Premium
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...
Pension bill exceeded salary & wages spending for Centre, 3 states: ...Premium
Pension bill exceeded salary & wages spending for Centre, 3 states: ...
Digital lending: No clarity, awaiting RBI response, say bank & fintechsPremium
Digital lending: No clarity, awaiting RBI response, say bank & fintechs
Advertisement

The second Test begins in Multan on December 9 while the third and final Test will be played in Karachi from December 17.

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 12:02:17 pm
Next Story

Can cruise ships be environmentally friendly?

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 05: Latest News
close